Left Menu

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce sets fastest 100m time in 33 years

Jamaica's double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second-fastest woman of all time behind 100 metres world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner when she clocked 10.63 seconds at a meet in Kingston on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:02 IST
Athletics-Fraser-Pryce sets fastest 100m time in 33 years
Fraser-Pryce shaved 0.01 seconds off Carmelita Jeter's 10.64 in 2009 to climb behind Griffith-Joyner on the all-time list. Image Credit: Flickr

Jamaica's double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second-fastest woman of all time behind 100 metres world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner when she clocked 10.63 seconds at a meet in Kingston on Saturday. American Griffith-Joyner still holds the women's 100 metres world record of 10.49 seconds, set in Indianapolis in 1988, as well as the three fastest times ever with 10.61 and 10.62, also in 1988.

Fraser-Pryce shaved 0.01 seconds off Carmelita Jeter's 10.64 in 2009 to climb behind Griffith-Joyner on the all-time list. Fraser-Pryce, 34, is the reigning world champion after winning gold in Doha in 2019. She said she did not expect to set such a quick time during her preparations for next month's Tokyo Olympics.

"Honestly, no, I wasn't coming out here to run that fast," she said. "Thank God that I finish healthy. "There was no pressure, I just wanted to get one more race in before the national trials."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021