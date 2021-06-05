Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kenin roars back to topple Pegula in all-American clash

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to book a place in the French Open last-16 on Saturday, defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. While the women's draw has already lost seven of the top 10 seeds, Kenin showed off her powers of recovery as she racked up a whopping 48 winners and broke Pegula's serve seven times over the course of a near two hour contest.

Tennis-Djokovic marches into fourth round with Berankis thrashing

World number one Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the second week of the French Open with a dominant 6-1 6-4 6-1 third-round win over 93rd-ranked Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Saturday. The 34-year-old Serbian came into the match with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Berankis, who had never won a set in their previous meetings, and put in a clinical show on Philippe Chatrier court to stay on course for a 19th Grand Slam title.

Golf-'Brooksy' vs. Bryson: Golf's juiciest feud spills over at Memorial

The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka went to the next level on Friday, when fans were reportedly removed from the Memorial Tournament for heckling the reigning U.S. Open champion with his rival's nickname "Brooksy." The bad blood between the two players has largely played out over social media but quickly moved into the real world at Dublin, Ohio's Muirfield Village.

Tennis-Sinner sets up potential Nadal re-match at Roland Garros

Italian prospect Jannik Sinner charged into the French Open fourth round with a 6-1 7-5 6-3 victory over Sweden's Mikael Ymer on Saturday to set up a potential clash with claycourt king Rafael Nadal. Sinner, seeded 18th, had too much poise and power for Ymer as he joined fellow Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in the last 16.

Tennis-Gauff gears up for biggest clay test against Brady

American teen sensation Coco Gauff will aim to reach the last-16 of the French Open for the first time in her fledgling career on Saturday when she takes on compatriot Jennifer Brady. Gauff, 17, has excelled on the European claycourt swing over the last month, with a semi-final run at the Italian Open followed by only her second WTA title at Emilia-Romagna Open.

Tennis-Serena powers past Collins to reach last 16 in Paris

Serena Williams powered confidently into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of fellow American Danielle Collins on Friday as the draw opened up enticingly. The 39-year-old seventh seed produced a calm and composed display against a dangerous opponent and is now the highest-ranked player left in the bottom half.

MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Blake Snell lead Padres past Mets

Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night. Snell, Pierce Johnson and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout. Snell (2-2), who walked one and struck out 10, retired the first 14 Mets he faced and didn't allow a hit until Francisco Lindor opened the seventh with a line-drive single to right -- advancing to third when the ball skipped off the glove of Padres left fielder Tommy Pham for a two-base error.

Tennis-Injured Wawrinka won't be ready for Wimbledon

Three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of Wimbledon due to a foot injury that also ruled him out of the ongoing French Open, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) has said. Former world number three Wawrinka underwent an operation on his left foot earlier this year. The 36-year-old Swiss has not played on the ATP Tour since his opening round defeat by Lloyd Harris at the Qatar Open in March.

Tennis-Steely Tsitsipas keeps cool to beat Isner in four sets

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was handed his first real test at this year's French Open before he subdued big-serving American John Isner 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1 to move into the fourth round on Friday. The 22-year-old, who won two titles on clay in the run-up to Roland Garros, had to endure a torrid serving barrage in the opening set but eventually found his stride to set up a fourth round clash with Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Tennis-Nadal crushes Norrie to reach French Open fourth round

A relentless Rafa Nadal cruised into the last 16 of the French Open for the 16th time on Saturday, with a brutal 6-3 6-3 6-3 dismantling of Briton Cameron Norrie. Nadal, who won his 13th title at Roland Garros last year, extended his run at the claycourt Grand Slam to an unbelievable 30 sets won in a row. He last dropped a set against Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final.

