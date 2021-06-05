Left Menu

Golf-Sun finally shines at U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco

The blanket of fog that kept conditions chilly through the first two rounds of the U.S. Women's Open vanished overnight and bright sunshine spilled down on San Francisco's Olympic Club as round three of the major got underway on Saturday. The dense marine layer and accompanying frigid wind hampered driving distances off the tee through the first 36 holes, making the hilly and difficult Lake Course even more challenging for the field.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 22:55 IST
The dense marine layer and accompanying frigid wind hampered driving distances off the tee through the first 36 holes, making the hilly and difficult Lake Course even more challenging for the field. Overnight leader Yuka Saso of the Philippines, who was six-under 136 through her first two rounds, was set to tee off alongside Lee6 Jeong-Eun, who trails her by one stroke, at 2:35 pm local time.

New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne, who has been the talk of the tournament after she came out of nowhere to be the first-round co-leader, is currently two strokes back and will play in the pair immediately ahead of Saso. This week marks the first time that the women's major has been played at the iconic Olympic Club, a course that has hosted five U.S. Opens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

