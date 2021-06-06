Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier headng for victory in Sardinia after rivals crash out

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2021 00:55 IST
The championship-leading French driver, who won five of Saturday's eight gravel stages, will start Sunday's final leg of four stages north-west of Olbia with a 38.9 second lead over Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Seven-times world champion Sebastien Ogier was heading for victory in Rally Italy Sardinia after rivals Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo crashed out on Saturday. The championship-leading French driver, who won five of Saturday's eight gravel stages, will start Sunday's final leg of four stages north-west of Olbia with a 38.9 second lead over Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans.

"I think it's been a perfect weekend for us so far," said Ogier. "We did everything we need to do and we need to finish the job tomorrow." Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville was in third place, more than a minute off the lead.

Teammate Tanak had led after Friday's opening leg and was 40 seconds clear when he hit a rock on stage 12 and smashed his car's suspension. The Estonian also had to retire while leading the previous round in Portugal.

Two-times Sardinia winner Sordo retired in the day's penultimate stage 15 when he rolled after hitting a culvert, the impact ripping the car's right rear wheel off. The driver and co-driver were unhurt.

