Eng vs NZ: Boost for New Zealand as Trent Boult can now play second Test

New Zealand's ace pacer Trent Boult can now play the second Test match against England at Edgbaston -- starting June 10 -- due to the updated quarantine protocols.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:01 IST
Trent Boult (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand's ace pacer Trent Boult can now play the second Test match against England at Edgbaston -- starting June 10 -- due to the updated quarantine protocols. The relaxed quarantine protocols have allowed the left-handed swing bowler to train immediately after arriving which has advanced his preparations by a few days. Boult joined the New Zealand squad late last week having opted to return home after the suspended IPL rather than head straight to the UK.

"There's a chance, there are a few things that have changed," ESPNcricinfo quoted NZ's coach Gary Stead as saying after the drawn first Test. "The British government has relaxed their quarantine stipulations so Trent is out of isolation three or four days earlier than expected." This has been quite a turnaround for Kiwi bowler who was previously only named for the World Test Championship final against India. "The original plan we had in place with all the information we had at the time was we weren't going to play him in the second Test, but coming out of that isolation probably three days earlier than what we originally anticipated does put a slightly different spin on it. So we'll weigh up the pros and cons and work out with Trent what we think is the best course forward to make sure he is fit and raring to go for that final," he said. "Trent is more keen than he was a week ago and that's because he's over here now, he's part of the environment. Probably right now it's a bit early to make that call, he's only been here 48 hours and probably still suffering a little bit of jet lag." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

