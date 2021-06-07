Left Menu

Soccer-White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England's Euro 2020 squad

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championship, the team said on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championship, the team said on Monday. Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of their 1-0 friendly win over Austria on June 2.

White, 23, made his England debut against Austria and was also part of the team which defeated Romania 1-0 in Sunday's final Euro warm-up game. He was part of coach Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad.

England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.

