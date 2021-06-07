Left Menu

Atwal shoots 68, finishes T-49th on Korn Ferry Tour

PTI | Raleigh | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:58 IST
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal rounded off the week at the Rex Hospital Open with a flawless three-under 68 to sign off tied 49th in the Korn Ferry Tour here.

Atwal, playing after a gap of more than two months, had rounds of 66-68-71-68 for a total of eight-under 276.

In the final round, starting from the 10th, Atwal had pars all the way till the fifth, which was his 14th hole, for his first birdie. He added birdies on sixth and eighth and finished with a par.

Chilean Mito Pereira, who lost his Korn Ferry Tour card after a rocky 2018 season, clawed his way back up to secure his PGA TOUR card in thrilling fashion at the REX Hospital Open.

Pereira birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Stephan Jaeger for his second victory of the 2020-21 season.

Pereira's win vaulted him from No. 12 to No. 2 in the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings, well over the 1,700-point threshold the Korn Ferry Tour is currently using as its fail-safe number for players to finish inside the top 25.

Come August 15, the final day of the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, Pereira will join Joaquin Niemann and Benjamin Alvarado as the only Chileans in history to earn a PGA TOUR card.

