Left Menu

Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition boxing match ends without a winner

YouTube personality Logan Paul locked horns with former American boxer Floyd Mayweather in an entertaining boxing match on Sunday that did not have a winner at the Hard Rock Stadium.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 13:03 IST
Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition boxing match ends without a winner
The two boxers in action at Hard Rock Stadium. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

YouTube personality Logan Paul locked horns with former American boxer Floyd Mayweather in an entertaining boxing match on Sunday that did not have a winner at the Hard Rock Stadium. According to New York Times, Mayweather came into the match against a physically larger man -- Paul, who weighed in 34 1/2 pounds heavier and was 6 inches taller than the boxer.

YouTube star-turned-prizefighter Paul had tasted defeat in the only professional fight he featured in while Mayweather had registered a half-century of wins. Seeing the huge gap between the experience of the two stars, many felt that Mayweather would easily knock out Paul. However, the YouTube star landed punches throughout the eight rounds in the match.

Still, Mayweather, who has multiple world title belts to his name, overpowered him but no winner was named as there was no one to judge the fight. "He's better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight. He knew how to use his weight and he tied me up tonight," New York Times quoted Mayweather as saying after the fight.

"It's an honor to grace the ring with him, this is the coolest thing ever. I'm glad I made it out. He's old but he's tough to hit," Paul said after the fight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021