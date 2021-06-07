Sports News Roundup: Tennis-French Open day eight; Olympics-Australia's Fitzgibbon takes World Surfing Games gold in Tokyo tonic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Australia's Fitzgibbon takes World Surfing Games gold in Tokyo tonic

Advertisement

Australian surfer Sally Fitzgibbons has continued her encouraging buildup to the Tokyo Olympics, grabbing gold in the ISA World Surfing Games event in El Salvador. The win at Surf City comes two weeks after the 30-year-old clinched the World Surf League title at Rottnest Island in Western Australia.

Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Sunday (times GMT): Serena Williams saw another chance to claim a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title pass her by as the 39-year-old American was outplayed by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

Former world number one Andy Murray said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer made a "sensible decision" to withdraw from the French Open to protect his body after two knee operations and opt to focus his efforts on Wimbledon. Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer.

Tennis-Williams stunned by Rybakina in French Open fourth round

Serena Williams' wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after the American was beaten 6-3 7-5 by an inspired Elena Rybakina in the French Open fourth round on Sunday. From the moment the 21-year-old Rybakina, playing in only her seventh Grand Slam main draw, held her opening two service games without dropping a point, Williams looked in peril.

Japan Olympic official dies after jumping in front of train - media

A senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) jumped in front of an underground train in an apparent suicide on Monday morning, private broadcaster Nippon Television said, citing Tokyo metropolitan police sources. The police are investigating the details surrounding the death of the official, Yasushi Moriya, 52, viewing it as apparent suicide, the television network said.

Golf-Saso triumphs in playoff to win U.S. Women's Open

Yuka Saso battled back from a horrid start to best Japan's Nasa Hataoka in the third hole of a sudden death playoff to win the 76th U.S. Women's Open golf championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sunday. With the victory, the 19-year-old Saso became the first Filipino player to win a golf major and announced herself as a new force in the game.

Half of Japanese predict Olympics will happen this year, poll shows

Half of the Japanese public thinks the Olympics will take place this summer, a survey by Yomiuri daily newspaper showed on Monday, less than two months before the Games' scheduled opening. For the Tokyo Olympics, already postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, public concerns remain over how Tokyo can hold the global event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from COVID-19.

MLB roundup: Red Sox get rare sweep at Yankee Stadium

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the struggling New York Yankees by holding on for a 6-5 victory Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a walk on a pitch that resulted in New York hitting coach Marcus Thames screaming from the dugout and the ejection of bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Red Sox had runners at second and third following a sacrifice bunt, and Bogaerts restored Boston's lead on his shot off Luis Cessa (1-1) to the gap in left-center field to give Boston a 6-4 lead.

Boxing-Paul channels fictional boxer Rocky and goes distance against Mayweather

YouTube personality Logan Paul produced a Rocky-style performance going the distance against unbeaten (50-0) five-division champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout on Sunday that did not have a winner. With no judges ringside the bout did not count on either fighter's record but if there was a winner on a rainy night at Miami's Hard Rock stadium it would have to have been Paul who, with a record of 0-1, managed to survive eight rounds against a boxer regarded as one of the greatest of all-time.

NHL-Canadian government grants travel exemption for Stanley Cup playoffs

The Canadian government approved a travel exemption for the National Hockey League on Sunday that will allow teams to cross the Canada-U.S. border for the Stanley Cup playoffs without the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Canada's Immigration Ministry issued a statement saying the "national interest" exemption was granted after a review by public health officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)