HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine
READ MORE: Sinner and Musetti aim to shake up old guard at French Open Federer withdraws from French Open with Wimbledon in mind Williams stunned by Rybakina in French Open fourth round Zverev crushes Nishikori to reach quarter-finals Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open Azarenka lashes out at French Open over favouring men for night session French Open order of play on Monday 0908 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).
Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). 1016 STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS
American Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, was knocked out 6-2 6-0 in the fourth round by Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. READ MORE:
