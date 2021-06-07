HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). 1016 STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, was knocked out 6-2 6-0 in the fourth round by Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Monday 0908 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

