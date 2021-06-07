Left Menu

Pooja looks to climb greater heights after Asian Boxing C'ships gold

After successfully defending her title at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) is now looking to climb greater heights and she is leaving no stone unturned to attain maximum glory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:01 IST
Pooja looks to climb greater heights after Asian Boxing C'ships gold
Pooja Rani celebrates after winning gold at Asian C'ships (Photo/ BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After successfully defending her title at the 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) is now looking to climb greater heights and she is leaving no stone unturned to attain maximum glory. Pooja had outpunched in-form Mavluda Movlonova to hand India its first gold at the recently-concluded Asian Boxing Championships.

Born in Bhiwani district, Haryana, the 30-year-old, who stamped her authority in the international boxing circuit with a silver Medal at the Asian Championships in 2012, has two Asian Championships gold and one Asian Championships bronze medals under her belt. Pooja also clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2014. In the latest, sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures have added boxing sensation, Pooja Rani, to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see Baseline managing all the commercial interests of Pooja.

"I am very excited to be represented by Baseline Ventures as it represents some of the best athletes in our country. They have helped many young talents build their careers and are one of the best sports marketing companies in India. I look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with them," said Pooja in an official release. Pooja had shown great sharpness and tactical brilliance and put pressure on the opponent with timely punches in the summit clash of the Asian C'ships.

She continued her relentless attack and left no chance for Uzbek boxer to fight back before completing a comprehensive 5-0 victory and winning her second successive gold medal at the Asian Championships. It was also Pooja's fourth medal at the championships after gold in 2019, silver in 2012, and a bronze in 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021