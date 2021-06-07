Left Menu

We will never sell Kylian Mbappe: PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Ligue 1 club next season.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:11 IST
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: Twitter/Kylian Mbappe). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will stay at the Ligue 1 club next season. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated that they will 'never sell' 22-year-old French international.

Mbappe, who has scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, has a contract at the French club until the end of June 2022 but he has been linked with a move to La Liga's Real Madrid. "I will be clear, Mbappe is going to stay in Paris," Al-Khelaifi told French daily L'Equipe. "We will never sell him and he will never leave on a free (transfer). Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris."

"Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today? All I can say is that things are going well and I hope we can reach an agreement (on a new contract)," Al-Khelaifi said. "This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital," he added.

Al-Khelaifi also said PSG forward Neymar was not interested in returning to Barcelona in 2019, two years after his world-record move to France from the Spanish club. "Barcelona always wanted to get Neymar back, it's no secret," Al-Khelaifi added.

"But did Neymar want to go? No. It's true that his adaption to Paris and France was still incomplete, but call him and he will tell you how happy and fulfilled he is today," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

