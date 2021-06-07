Left Menu

Cricket-Off-spinner Bess added to England squad for second NZ test

England have added off-spinner Dom Bess to the squad for the second test against New Zealand at Edgbaston which begins on Thursday, coach Chris Silverwood said on Monday. We will see when we get there, but I'm making sure we've got every base covered." England's first test against New Zealand ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:29 IST
Cricket-Off-spinner Bess added to England squad for second NZ test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England has added off-spinner Dom Bess to the squad for the second test against New Zealand at Edgbaston which begins on Thursday, coach Chris Silverwood said on Monday. A place on the squad came free after Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket by the England & Wales Cricket Board following the emergence of racist and sexist comments he posted on Twitter nine years ago.

Although Jack Leach, England's first-choice spinner, is fit and available, Silverwood said Bess would provide cover in case of any injuries as the current COVID protocols make it difficult to bring players into the squad from their counties. "If Jack was to feature, we would need back-up for him in terms of concussion replacements and things like that," Silverwood told reporters.

"If we are looking at playing a spinner and Jack were to get injured leading into the game, then we will need someone else there as well. It's making sure we cover that. "Are we expecting a spinning wicket? We will see when we get there, but I'm making sure we've got every base covered."

England's first test against New Zealand ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021