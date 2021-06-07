Left Menu

India's limited overs tour of Sri Lanka to be played between July 13 and 25

A second string India squad will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony announced on Monday.Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited overs tour with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side.

Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited overs tour with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side. A fully fit Shreyas Iyer is another captaincy option. Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media. ''Indian waves will crash against the Sri Lankan shore with #JeetneKiZid,'' the channel tweeted with the schedule.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the the games are not yet announced.

It will be a rare occasion that two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time. The Virat Kohli-led squad will be preparing for the five Tests against England at the same time.

The Test squad is already in the UK for the World Test Championships final against New Zealand from June 18 while the England series begins on August 4.

