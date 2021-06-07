Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina midfielder Buendia to join Villa from Norwich

Aston Villa have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City, the two Premier League clubs announced on Monday. The midfielder bagged 15 goals and 16 assists for Norwich in the second-tier Championship last season as they claimed the title and achieved promotion to the top flight. ($1 = 0.7056 pounds)

Aston Villa have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City, the two Premier League clubs announced on Monday. The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that Villa had agreed a club-record deal worth an initial 33 million pounds ($46.77 million) for the 24-year-old.

The transfer is subject to the completion of a medical, which Buendia will undergo after Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Tuesday. The midfielder bagged 15 goals and 16 assists for Norwich in the second-tier Championship last season as they claimed the title and achieved promotion to the top flight.

($1 = 0.7056 pounds)

