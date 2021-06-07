Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff dominates Jabeur to reach French Open quarter-finals

"I think she never served like this before, and that was her best day today," 25th seed Jabeur, who matched her run to the fourth round last year, said. "It was very hard for me to return today.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 18:53 IST
Tennis-Gauff dominates Jabeur to reach French Open quarter-finals

American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a crushing 6-3 6-1 defeat of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday.

The 17-year-old capitalised on a nervous start by Jabeur and never let her opponent off the hook in a clinical display. Jabeur, like Gauff a former junior French Open champion, tried to mix things up with her trademark drop shots but nothing could disrupt her opponent's flow.

Gauff wrapped up the win in less than an hour on her fourth match point and is yet to drop a set in the tournament. She will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who swept American Sloane Stephens aside 6-2 6-0, for a place in the semis.

"It means a lot to me, especially as I have lost in the fourth round a couple of times so it feels good to get over that hurdle," 24th seed Gauff told reporters. "Today I played probably my best match so far in the tournament." Gauff looked supremely composed throughout and her serving would have done justice to her idol Serena Williams.

She served no double faults and such was the accuracy and power of her serve that Jabeur won only nine points off it. "I think she never served like this before, and that was her best day today," 25th seed Jabeur, who matched her run to the fourth round last year, said.

"It was very hard for me to return today. I think she deserved it today, and I will have to get back to work. But, honestly, not really a lot to regret." With unseeded Krejcikova the next hurdle for Gauff, the odds on her lifting the title are shortening rapidly.

She has now won nine matches in a row -- her longest winning streak on the professional circuit -- having claimed her first claycourt title in Parma in the build-up to Roland Garros. "I just feel like this has been the most consistent tennis I have played at this level. Hopefully I can keep that going," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021