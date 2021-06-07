Left Menu

French Open: Djokovic survives Musetti scare to enter quarterfinals

World number one Novak Djokovic on Monday stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing French Open.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:46 IST
French Open: Djokovic survives Musetti scare to enter quarterfinals
World number one Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Roland Garros Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World number one Novak Djokovic on Monday stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing French Open. Musetti opted out of the match in the fifth set due to an injury. The 34-year-old Djokovic defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 6-0, 4-0 ret in the fourth-round match at Court Philippe-Chatrier. With this win, the Serbian has qualified for the quarterfinals of the French Open for the 15th time in his career.

The first set was a closely fought affair and it went back and forth between both the competitors. At one stage, it was level at 6-6 and as a result, it went down to the tiebreaker. No one was giving an inch and in the end, it was Musetti who won the first set 7-6. There was nothing to separate between the two in the second set as well, and as a result, this too went down to a tie-breaker. And once again, it was Musetti who prevailed, winning it 7-6 and he just needed victory in another set, to cause the biggest upset and knock out Djokovic.

After being two sets down, Djokovic staged a comeback in the third set and he displayed his A-game to throw Musetti off the track and as a result, the match progressed to the fourth set. The world number one displayed why he is labelled as a modern-day great and he did not drop even a single game in the fourth set, winning it 6-0, and as a result, the match went into the fifth and final set. Djokovic carried on with his momentum and he was leading the fifth set 4-0, and it was then, that Musetti opted out of the match due to an injury and as a result, the Serbian got a walkover and he progressed to the quarterfinals.

On Sunday, American tennis player Serena Williams bowed out of the ongoing French Open. Kazakhstan's 21-year-old Elena Rybakina had defeated Serena 6-3, 7-5 in the fourth-round match here at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Serena has not added to her Grand Slam tally since beating her sister Venus in the Australian Open final in 2017. Earlier on Sunday, Roger Federer withdrew himself from the ongoing French Open, tournament organisers confirmed. Speaking about his decision, Federer had said: "After discussions with my team, I have decided I will need to pull out of the Roland Garros today. After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it is important that I listen to my body and make sure I do not push myself too quickly on my road to recovery." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021