Ajeetesh slips to 29th as Armitage wins title and place in US Open

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu endured a forgettable final round at the Porsche European Open to finish tied 29 after being in the reckoning for a top-10 finish here.

Sandhu, hoping for his first top-10 in 20 months, did have five birdies but he also had three bogeys, a double bogey and a crippling triple bogey in his 4-over 75 and fell from overnight 2-under to 1-over for 54 holes. The tournament had been reduced to three rounds.

Meanwhile, an emotional Marcus Armitage claimed his maiden European Tour title after a sensational final round at Green Eagle Golf Courses. Armitage's win moved him into the top 30 in the Race to Dubai and earned him a spot at the US Open Championship.

England's Armitage, 33, made six birdies and an eagle to race to eight under for the day through 14 holes and was nine under for the week.

Armitage was four shots clear but he bogeyed the 16th after a misjudged putt from over 100 feet and needed a remarkable chip to save par on the 17th following an overly cautious tee shot. He carded 65.

Armitage then had to wait to see if anyone was going to catch up at his eight under total. Fellow Englishman Matthew Southgate did get to 7-under when he got to the 18th tee. He hit the drive into the water on the 18th and gave away a bogey and finished at 6-under.

After starting the final round four behind leaders Southgate and Maverick Antcliff, Armitage swiftly made ground with two birdies in his first three holes and never took his feet off the accelerator.

Southgate's closing bogey left him to share second on six under with Italy's Edoardo Molinari, Belgium's Thomas Detry and Dutchman Darius Van Driel.

