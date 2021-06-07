Left Menu

Ajeetesh slips to 29th as Armitage wins title and place in US Open

Armitages win moved him into the top 30 in the Race to Dubai and earned him a spot at the US Open Championship.Englands Armitage, 33, made six birdies and an eagle to race to eight under for the day through 14 holes and was nine under for the week.Armitage was four shots clear but he bogeyed the 16th after a misjudged putt from over 100 feet and needed a remarkable chip to save par on the 17th following an overly cautious tee shot.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 07-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 20:46 IST
Ajeetesh slips to 29th as Armitage wins title and place in US Open
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Indian golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu endured a forgettable final round at the Porsche European Open to finish tied 29 after being in the reckoning for a top-10 finish here.

Sandhu, hoping for his first top-10 in 20 months, did have five birdies but he also had three bogeys, a double bogey and a crippling triple bogey in his 4-over 75 and fell from overnight 2-under to 1-over for 54 holes. The tournament had been reduced to three rounds.

Meanwhile, an emotional Marcus Armitage claimed his maiden European Tour title after a sensational final round at Green Eagle Golf Courses. Armitage's win moved him into the top 30 in the Race to Dubai and earned him a spot at the US Open Championship.

England's Armitage, 33, made six birdies and an eagle to race to eight under for the day through 14 holes and was nine under for the week.

Armitage was four shots clear but he bogeyed the 16th after a misjudged putt from over 100 feet and needed a remarkable chip to save par on the 17th following an overly cautious tee shot. He carded 65.

Armitage then had to wait to see if anyone was going to catch up at his eight under total. Fellow Englishman Matthew Southgate did get to 7-under when he got to the 18th tee. He hit the drive into the water on the 18th and gave away a bogey and finished at 6-under.

After starting the final round four behind leaders Southgate and Maverick Antcliff, Armitage swiftly made ground with two birdies in his first three holes and never took his feet off the accelerator.

Southgate's closing bogey left him to share second on six under with Italy's Edoardo Molinari, Belgium's Thomas Detry and Dutchman Darius Van Driel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021