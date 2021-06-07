HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). 1520 KENIN STUNNED BY SAKKARI

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin, the highest seed remaining in the women's draw, suffered a shock 6-1 6-3 defeat by Greece's Maria Sakkari.

French Open order of play on Monday 1500 DJOKOVIC SURVIVES MUSETTI SCARE

World number one Novak Djokovic dropped his first two sets of the tournament before advancing to the quarter-finals after Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire due to injury. Musetti was trailing 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 when he decided to quit the match.

1350 SCHWARTZMAN PASSES STRUFF TEST Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman recovered from a slow start to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(9) 6-4 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals for a second straight year.

1105 GAUFF GLIDES INTO QUARTERS American teen Coco Gauff, 17, raced past Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since 2006.

1016 STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS American Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, was knocked out 6-2 6-0 in the fourth round by Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

