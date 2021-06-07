Ganne finishes T-14th at US Women's Open

American golfer of Indian origin Megha Ganne finished a creditable Tied-14th at the US Women's Open Championship here. As Megha fell by the wayside with a final round 77, Filipina Yuka Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff before going on to become the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.

Saso also matched 2008 winner Inbee Park as the youngest US Women's Open champion at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days.

Advertisement

Saso has often talked about how she admired Rory McIlroy and studies his swing and has modelled her game on his game. McIlroy, who won his first Major 10 years ago at the 2011 US Open, sent her an Instagram message on Sunday morning asking her to get the Trophy.

Commenting on that Saso said, “I saw it this morning, and I was like, 'Ohhh!''' she said. ''I should have reposted it but I was so busy this morning, so I'll do it later. I felt really happy.'' Saso, who was second after the third round, double bogeyed the second and third holes but held her nerves and her birdies on 16 and 17 gave her a chance.

Hataoka, who played in the second last group, shot 68 with three birdies and three pars in the last six holes to set the clubhouse target. She then waited for the final group comprising Saso, Thompson and amateur Ganne to come in.

While Ganne was out of the race, Saso parred the 18th. Thompson, who had a five-stroke lead after the eighth hole, played the final seven holes in five over and finished third.

Meanwhile, Ganne, despite her final round 77, said, ''I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life. It's everything I've wanted since I was little, so it's just the best feeling.'' Thompson was understandably disappointed at not being able to add a second major to the one she won at the ANA Inspiration in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)