BharatPe inks partnership with International Cricket Council

Merchant payment and lending service provider BharatPe on Monday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC).

The agreement will ensure BharatPe's involvement and integration at all ICC events throughout the term, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (India, 2021), ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Australia, 2022), ICC Women's World Cup (New Zealand, 2022) and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (India, 2023) among others.

As a Partner of ICC, BharatPe will promote the association across broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute in-venue brand activations at all the ICC events, a statement said.

''In addition to extensive and integrated brand presence for BharatPe across a host of ICC events, this partnership will also enable BharatPe to roll out innovative campaigns to connect and engage with millions of cricket fans and shop owners across the country,'' it added.

The ICC partnership is an organic extension to BharatPe's existing brand strategy centred around cricket, it said. The company currently has its own 'Team BharatPe' comprising of 11 Indian cricket stars as its brand ambassadors -- Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubhman Gill.

''We are excited to enter into a strategic association with ICC and look forward to partnering with them for the world's most prestigious and celebrated cricketing tournaments over the next 3 years. We believe that cricket is one of the biggest unifiers - that cuts across geographies and/or languages,'' Ashneer Grover, co-founder and CEO of BharatPe, said.

He added that the association with ICC will enable it to build a stronger relationship with its existing merchants, as well as engage better with millions of new, small merchants across the country.

''We are pleased to have BharatPe on board as a partner for all our marquee tournaments, beginning with the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand to be held in Southampton in June,'' ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya said.

He added that its commercial partners have greatly benefitted from working with the organisation on events and 2021-23 presents a unique opportunity with five senior level World Cups taking place, which will set the stage for reaching out to an unprecedented numbers of cricket fans.

