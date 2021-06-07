Left Menu

Soccer-South Korea's World Cup great Yoo dies aged 49

Former South Korea international Yoo Sang-chul has died at the age of 49, the Korea Football Association announced on Monday. Yoo, a key component in Guus Hiddink's side that reached the World Cup semi-finals when the country co-hosted the tournament with Japan in 2002, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2019.

The midfielder scored South Korea's second goal in their opening 2-0 win over Poland in 2002 and his performances saw him named in the tournament's All-Star team. He made 124 appearances for his country, scoring 18 goals, from 1994 to 2005. Yoo won the K-League title with Ulsan Hyundai in 1996 and 2005 and also helped Yokohama F Marinos claim the J-League crown in 2003 and 2004 before moving into coaching, where he most recently was head coach at South Korean club Incheon United.

