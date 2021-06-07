Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic through after huge scare as Musetti retires; U.S. consulting allies on 'shared approach' to China 2022 Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WHO says Brazil should reconsider Copa America host role if it can't manage risks

Advertisement

Top World Health Organization emergencies official Mike Ryan, when asked about Brazil hosting the Copa America soccer tournament, said on Monday that he would advise any country undertaking mass gathering be extremely careful to manage risks.

Otherwise, Ryan said, a host nation like Brazil should reconsider, in the interest of safety and slowing the spread of COVID-19. Argentina pulled out of hosting the tournament -- due to run from June 13 to July 10 -- as the pandemic there worsened, and Brazil stepped in as possible host, over objections from some officials investigating the nation's pandemic response.

Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

Former world number one Andy Murray said 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer made a "sensible decision" to withdraw from the French Open to protect his body after two knee operations and opt to focus his efforts on Wimbledon. Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer.

Tennis-Djokovic through after huge scare as Musetti retires

World number one Novak Djokovic survived a huge scare as he fought back from two sets down against teenager Lorenzo Musetti to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, after his Italian opponent retired in the fifth set. Top seed Djokovic was outplayed by an inspired Musetti as he lost two tiebreaks, but the match then changed dramatically as the Serb fought back to win 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 and reach the last eight in Paris for the 15th time.

MLB opposes business group demand to return baseball All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball on Monday opposed a demand by a conservative small business group that it return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after moving the game in response to Georgia's restrictive new voting law. MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred accused the Job Creators Network of "political theatrics" in filing a $1 billion lawsuit over their decision to move the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta.

Tennis-French Open to consider starting night sessions earlier in future

French Open organisers will consider starting night sessions earlier from the next edition of the claycourt Grand Slam to guard against matches finishing too late, tournament director Guy Forget has said. The night session, in place for the first time at Roland Garros, is being played in front of empty stands on Court Philippe Chatrier because of the 9 p.m. local curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. consulting allies on 'shared approach' to China 2022 Olympics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday the United States was consulting with allies and other countries on a "shared approach" to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, amid criticism of China and calls for boycotts over human rights abuses. "More on that in weeks to come," Blinken told a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Cycling-American Roberts wins BMX freestyle world gold for third time

American Hannah Roberts underlined her status as favourite for gold when BMX freestyle makes its Olympic debut by winning the world title in Montpellier on Monday. The 19-year-old from Michigan, competing in her first event in 19 months due to the pandemic, took gold for the third time.

Tennis-Osaka withdraws from pre-Wimbledon event in Berlin

Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 5000 grasscourt tournament on Monday, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion's participation at Wimbledon later this month. The decision comes after Japanese world number two Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds.

Tennis-Gauff dominates Jabeur to reach French Open quarter-finals

American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final with a crushing 6-3 6-1 defeat of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday. The 17-year-old capitalised on a nervous start by Jabeur and never let her opponent off the hook in a clinical display.

Tennis-Sakkari knocks out Kenin to reach maiden major quarter-final

Greek Maria Sakkari bundled out American fourth seed Sofia Kenin, the highest remaining women's seed, from the French Open on Monday with a 6-1 6-3 thrashing to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. A wasteful Kenin, who reached last year's final at Roland Garros, managed to hold just two service games and cut a frustrated figure on the Suzanne Lenglen court, constantly muttering to herself but unable to solve her problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)