Left Menu

Soccer-Serie A to seek revenue increase from Coppa Italia TV rights sale - sources

That means Serie A is seeking an 18% increase from its previous deal with state broadcaster RAI, which spent around 107 million euros to broadcast Coppa Italia matches in Italy over the past three seasons. Serie A secured some 2.8 billion euros from the rights to screen the Italian main league matches in its home market for the 2021-22 to 2023-24 seasons, down from the 2.9 billion euros it raised in the previous three-year cycle.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:55 IST
Soccer-Serie A to seek revenue increase from Coppa Italia TV rights sale - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Serie A aims to increase revenues from the sale of national TV licences of the Coppa Italia for the next three seasons, two sources close to the matter said on Monday, as Italy's top-flight soccer league seeks to weather the coronavirus storm. Broadcasting rights are the main source of revenues for Serie A clubs, whose finances have been hit by the pandemic as matches have been played in empty stadiums due to COVID-19 restrictions and firms have been cutting sponsorship budgets.

Serie A is seeking to raise at least 126 million euros ($153.64 million) from the Coppa Italia TV rights sale, the sources said after the clubs approved the terms of the tender at a closed-door meeting in Milan on Monday. That means Serie A is seeking an 18% increase from its previous deal with state broadcaster RAI, which spent around 107 million euros to broadcast Coppa Italia matches in Italy over the past three seasons.

Serie A secured some 2.8 billion euros from the rights to screen the Italian main league matches in its home market for the 2021-22 to 2023-24 seasons, down from the 2.9 billion euros it raised in the previous three-year cycle. ($1 = 0.8201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021