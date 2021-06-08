Left Menu

Soccer-Clemente returns for second stint as Libya coach

Clemente led Athletic Bilbao to La Liga titles before spending six years as manager of Spain, taking them to the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He also coached the Serbia and Cameroon national teams.

Former Spain manager Javier Clemente has signed a contract to return to his old job as national team coach of Libya, the Libyan football federation said on Monday. No details of the contact were given at a news conference in Benghazi but the 71-year-old will start this month as Libya take on Sudan in the new Arab Cup. Clemente will also be in charge of their World Cup qualification campaign against Angola, Egypt and Gabon later this year.

Clemente served as Libya coach from 2013-16, leading the team from the war-torn north African country to victory at the 2014 African Nations Championship, the tournament for national teams made up of home-based players only.

He also coached the Serbia and Cameroon national teams. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

