Left Menu

Soccer-Germany crush Latvia 7-1 in strong Euro dress rehearsal

With Manuel Neuer becoming the first German keeper to reach 100 caps, the hosts were firing on all cylinders from the start and set a dizzying pace, Thomas Mueller and Kai Havertz going close in the opening 90 seconds. Champions League winner Havertz then played a perfect one-two with Robin Gosens who fired home in his first international in the 19th minute.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 02:18 IST
Soccer-Germany crush Latvia 7-1 in strong Euro dress rehearsal
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Germany scored five first-half goals on the way to a 7-1 demolition of Latvia on Monday, completing a successful dress rehearsal for their European Championship campaign starting next week. With Manuel Neuer becoming the first German keeper to reach 100 caps, the hosts were firing on all cylinders from the start and set a dizzying pace, Thomas Mueller and Kai Havertz going close in the opening 90 seconds.

Champions League winner Havertz then played a perfect one-two with Robin Gosens who fired home in his first international in the 19th minute. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Mueller quickly made it 3-0, the latter scoring his first goal since his return to the team last month following more than two years out.

The Germans showed none of the conversion problems that had plagued them in recent years and Havertz added another when his shot was deflected into the net by Latvia keeper Roberts Osols. Serge Gnabry also got on the scoresheet on the stroke of halftime, firing in from a superb Mats Hummels cross before substitute Timo Werner flicked in five minutes after the restart to make it 6-0.

Latvia grabbed a consolation goal through Aleksejs Saveljevs' fierce left-foot strike before Leroy Sane restored the hosts' six-goal advantage with a simple tap-in. Germany kick off their Euro 2020 group matches against world champions France in Munich on June 15. They also play European champions Portugal and Hungary in Group F.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021