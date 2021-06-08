Left Menu

Soccer-Spain coach De La Fuente surprised by sudden promotion

Spain Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente admitted he was surprised by the events of this week after a sudden promotion to senior team coach for the game against Lithuania on Tuesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-06-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 02:34 IST
Soccer-Spain coach De La Fuente surprised by sudden promotion
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente admitted he was surprised by the events of this week after a sudden promotion to senior team coach for the game against Lithuania on Tuesday. De La Fuente will take charge of a Spain Under-21 team representing the senior side after captain Sergio Busquets's positive COVID-19 test meant the squad and backroom staff had to go into isolation on Sunday.

"Just 48 hours ago I was in Slovenia (at the Under-21 European Championship), yesterday I was in my hometown and now I'm here," De La Fuente told a news conference. "In exceptional situations, you have exceptional solutions. I just can't wait for tomorrow's game.

"I'm the Under-21 coach and nothing will change with that, my way of working or professionalism. The players will be just as excited as I am to represent Spain. For me, it's such a sense of pride to represent my country." The Spanish FA confirmed that the rest of the senior squad had tested negative on Monday, and De La Fuente said he sympathised with their plight after undergoing a similar situation with the Under-21 squad at the end of May before June's European Championship.

"When we has this situation it was a terrible week because you cannot control things, knowing you have so many tests just increases the tension. "We were lucky because a lot of the players could have gone away, but the vast majority were still here. A few were away and couldn't make it. Everything was just so quick and we had to call up players in record time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021