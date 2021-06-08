Left Menu

PREVIEW-Tennis-Medvedev faces familiar foe Tsitsipas in French Open quarters

I'm really looking forward to this match." Medvedev has won both his previous Grand Slam meetings against Tsitsipas, but the Greek arrives with a tour-leading 37 victories this season, with 20 coming on clay. Tsitsipas, who made his first Roland Garros semi-final appearance last year, said he is becoming accustomed to the physical demands of Grand Slam events.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 03:00 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Medvedev faces familiar foe Tsitsipas in French Open quarters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number two Daniil Medvedev faces a big test of his new-found affinity for the red clay on Tuesday when he faces in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarter-finals. Medvedev arrived in Paris with a 0-4 record at the claycourt major but now finds himself just three victories away from lifting the title.

"I hope that I can come many years in a row here, make great results, maybe win it one day," Medvedev said. "That's definitely a better feeling than losing the first round, going home on Tuesday like I think two or three times I lost here Sunday.

"Playing Stefanos in (the) quarters, by the results this year on clay, he's definitely in top three, top four, together with Sascha (Zverev), Novak (Djokovic), and Rafa (Nadal) on clay. I'm really looking forward to this match." Medvedev has won both his previous Grand Slam meetings against Tsitsipas, but the Greek arrives with a tour-leading 37 victories this season, with 20 coming on clay.

Tsitsipas, who made his first Roland Garros semi-final appearance last year, said he is becoming accustomed to the physical demands of Grand Slam events. "You try and see what things work, the surface, the balls and everything," Tsitsipas said. "But in Grand Slams, it's all about the endurance and being able to show up and do your job once every two days and do it well."

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev is bidding to reach his maiden semi-final on the Parisian clay when he meets unseeded Spanish youngster Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In the women's draw, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who halted Serena Williams's bid for a record-equallng 24th major in the fourth round, will take on Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek takes on Spaniard Paula Badosa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 deaths; Hundreds of former leaders urge G7 to vaccinate poor against COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 100,636 new COVID-19 infections, 2,427 de...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy; Ten...

 Global
4
InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and YES Bank

InstantPay launches India's first Cashback Card in partnership with NPCI and...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021