WRAPUP 1-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Monday (all times GMT). World number one Novak Djokovic survived a huge scare as he advanced into the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 victory against Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti who retired with cramps and lower back pains.

The Serbian looked out of sorts as Musetti, 19, found impossible angles and delighted the crowd with spectacular shots, before taking full control in the third set with his opponent appearing to run on an empty engine. He will take on another Italian, Matteo Berrettini, who received a walkover into the last eight after Roger Federer pulled out on Sunday.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start to down another Italian teenager, Jannik Sinner, 7-5 6-3 6-0, to set up a meeting with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, his semi-final victim last year. Women's champion Iga Swiatek had to battle hard before she subdued 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk 6-3 6-4 in Monday's night session in an empty stadium.

American Coco Gauff will meet Sloane Stephens' conqueror Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight. 1745 NADAL MARCHES INTO QUARTERS

Holder Rafa Nadal cruised past Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 6-0 to reach his 15th Roland Garros quarter-final. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Monday 1520 KENIN STUNNED BY SAKKARI

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin, the highest seed remaining in the women's draw, suffered a shock 6-1 6-3 defeat by Greece's Maria Sakkari. 1500 DJOKOVIC SURVIVES MUSETTI SCARE

World number one Novak Djokovic dropped his first two sets of the tournament before advancing to the quarter-finals after Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire due to cramps and lower back pain. Musetti was trailing 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 when he decided to quit the match.

1350 SCHWARTZMAN PASSES STRUFF TEST Argentine 10th seed Diego Schwartzman recovered from a slow start to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(9) 6-4 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals for a second straight year.

1105 GAUFF GLIDES INTO QUARTERS American teen Coco Gauff, 17, raced past Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1 to become the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since 2006.

1016 STEPHENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS American Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up, was knocked out 6-2 6-0 in the fourth round by Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

0908 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in sunny conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

