Soccer-Wales midfielder Ramsey not worried about fitness ahead of Euro 2020

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said his fitness concerns are all behind him and he is confident he can cope with the demands of the upcoming European Championship.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 08:31 IST
Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said his fitness concerns are all behind him and he is confident he can cope with the demands of the upcoming European Championship. Ramsey has been plagued by injuries in recent years which limited his game time for club and country but the 30-year-old played 22 of Juventus' 38 Serie A games last season.

"For me to have missed a few games over the last few years has been very frustrating and difficult," the former Arsenal midfielder told British media on Monday. "Hopefully now that is behind me and I can look forward to all these games in the European Championship.

"I've definitely worked hard over the last few months to get my body back into a good place." Wales, who reached the semi-finals in 2016, play three Group A games in nine days, starting with Switzerland on June 12 at Baku. They also face Italy and Turkey.

"It's a very difficult group," he said. "Our target is to get out of the group so we're going to have to be fully focused, hit the ground running."

