Left Menu

Soccer-Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros

Marcus Rashford said every player in Gareth Southgate's squad has a role to play at the European Championship and that he is more concerned about delivering the title for England than seeing his name in the starting lineup.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 09:32 IST
Soccer-Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros
Image Credit: Twitter (@MarcusRashford)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marcus Rashford said every player in Gareth Southgate's squad has a role to play at the European Championship and that he is more concerned about delivering the title for England than seeing his name in the starting lineup. The Manchester United forward captained England and scored in last weekend's 1-0 friendly win over Romania but he struggled for fitness and form at the end of last season for United, scoring once in their final 10 games.

The 23-year-old faces tough competition for a place in the starting line-up for Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia, with Southgate, blessed with plenty of attacking options in his 26-man squad. "We go there as a squad that's trying to win a tournament," Rashford told British media on Monday. "Whether or not you're starting in the first 11, you've still got a massive role to play if we want to win the tournament.

"Don't get me wrong, everybody wants to be in the first 11 but I think from my experience of being in tournaments you need a squad, you have to have players capable of coming on at different moments and giving that extra spark. "I think in our squad we have that all over the pitch, so to be honest, it (starting against Croatia) is not at the front of my mind."

England, semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic four days later after playing Croatia, with all games being held at Wembley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021