Left Menu

One more England player under scanner for racist tweet in teenage: Report

One more current England player is being investigated by the countrys cricket board for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter as a teenager after Ollie Robinson was suspended for similar conduct.The old tweets of the player in question were unearthed by wisden.com, which did not reveal the identity of the cricketer since he had not reached the age of 16 at that time.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 10:22 IST
One more England player under scanner for racist tweet in teenage: Report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

One more current England player is being investigated by the country's cricket board for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter as a teenager after Ollie Robinson was suspended for similar conduct.

The old tweets of the player in question were unearthed by wisden.com, which did not reveal the identity of the cricketer since he had not reached the age of 16 at that time. The website posted screenshots of the tweet without revealing the player's identity.

''.......your going out with a asian,'' the player seem to have posted with hashtags of #asianthroughhandthrough # hweollo #chinky.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now investigating the matter.

''It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account. We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course,'' an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website.

The offensive posts came to fore hours after the ECB suspended Robinson pending a investigation into his racist tweets in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson, who scored 42 runs and took seven wickets on his Test debut against New Zealand, has already apologised for his behaviour after his old tweets emerged. England's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, howevere, criticised the ECB's decision to suspend Robinson, calling it ''over the top''. The country's Prime Minister Boris Johnson also agreed with him.

Dowden contended that Robonson's tweets were a decade old, ''written by a teenager'' but agreed that they were offensive and wrong.

England head coach Chris Silverwood earlier emphasised on the need of proper education in fight against discrimination.

''We all get things wrong at times. It's what we do and how we act. That's where the education comes in,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021