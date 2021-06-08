Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev faces familiar foe Tsitsipas in French Open quarters; Water polo-Abuse victims call for congressional investigation of USA Water Polo and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev faces familiar foe Tsitsipas in French Open quarters

Advertisement

World number two Daniil Medvedev faces a big test of his newfound affinity for the red clay on Tuesday when he faces in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open quarter-finals. Medvedev arrived in Paris with a 0-4 record at the claycourt major but now finds himself just three victories away from lifting the title.

Tennis-Djokovic through after huge scare as Musetti retires

World number one Novak Djokovic survived a huge scare as he fought back from two sets down against teenager Lorenzo Musetti to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday after his Italian opponent retired with cramps in the fifth set. Top seed Djokovic was outplayed by an inspired Musetti as he lost two tiebreaks, but the match then changed dramatically as the Serb fought back to 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 before progressing to the last eight in Paris for the 15th time.

MLB opposes business group's demand to return baseball All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball on Monday opposed a demand by a conservative small business group that it return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after moving the game in response to Georgia's restrictive new voting law. MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred accused the Job Creators Network of "political theatrics" in filing a $1 billion lawsuit over their decision to move the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta.

Tennis-Gauff handles media questions like a forehand, with style and control

The rights and wrongs of tennis players being obliged to offer their innermost thoughts to the world's media after matches has come under scrutiny at the French Open, but 17-year-old Coco Gauff manages the task with consummate ease. American Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in only her seventh main draw appearance on Monday, dismantling Tunisian 25th seed Ons Jabeur 6-3 6-1.

Water polo-Abuse victims call for congressional investigation of USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo could face a congressional investigation and possible decertification as an Olympic governing body for failing to protect 12 female water polo players from sexual abuse by their coach, the victims' lawyer said on Monday. The athletes, who alleged they had been abused by coach Bahram Hojreh, announced on Monday they had reached a $13.85 million settlement with USA Water Polo and the International Water Polo Club (IWPC).

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau named NBA Coach of the Year

The New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau was announced as the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year on Monday. It is the second such honor for Thibodeau, who also was named the league's top coach during the 2010-11 season with the Chicago Bulls. He is the first coach to win the award in his first season with two separate franchises.

Top Japanese virologist warns of risks of Tokyo Games during pandemic-paper

A top Japanese virologist and government adviser has warned of the risks of spreading COVID-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported on Tuesday, the latest high-profile caveat about the global sporting showpiece. Tohoku University professor Hiroshi Oshitani was an architect of Japan's "Three Cs" approach to the pandemic, which advises avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close contact situations.

Tennis-Merciless Nadal marches into French Open quarter-finals

Claycourt king Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start and issues with the stadium lights to subdue Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 6-0 on Monday and book a place in the French Open quarter-finals. The Spanish defending champion, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man to win 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris.

Tennis-Osaka withdraws from pre-Wimbledon event in Berlin

Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 5000 grasscourt tournament on Monday, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion's participation at Wimbledon later this month. The decision comes after Japanese world number two Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds.

NBCUniversal to air 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage, as pandemic worries continue

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Monday it will air an "unprecedented" 7,000 hours of coverage for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics across its multiple television networks and streaming platform Peacock, even as most Japanese citizens continue to oppose holding the Games during the pandemic. The Olympics, which have already been postponed by a year, are a marquee event for NBCUniversal to attract eyeballs, advertiser dollars and promote Peacock at a time when viewers are watching less live TV. The media company paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)