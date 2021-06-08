Left Menu

UPDATE 1-FA names Debbie Hewitt as first chairwoman

The English Football Association on Tuesday appointed corporate executive and former RAC chief Debbie Hewitt as its first woman chair, starting from January 2022.

The 158-year old organization has been looking for a chair since Greg Clarke resigned last November in a row over his reference to "colored footballers" during questions from members of parliament. Hewitt, currently chairwoman of Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group, was the unanimous choice of the FA's seven-member selection panel and will succeed the interim FA Chair Peter McCormick, the FA said on its website.

