Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games, says Tokyo 2020 President

Media covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto said on Tuesday. She spoke of clarifying COVID-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

Soccer-FA names corporate boss Debbie Hewitt as first woman chair

England's Football Association on Tuesday named corporate executive and former RAC chief Debbie Hewitt as its first woman chair, ending months of speculation over Greg Clarke's successor following his exit over inappropriate remarks. The FA, which was formed in 1863 and has been working to become more inclusive, launched its 'Pursuit of Progress' initiative in 2018 to increase the diversity of those playing, officiating, coaching, leading and governing English football.

MLB roundup: Padres extend Cubs' slump

Manny Machado and Brian O'Grady each homered and drove in three runs Monday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Chicago Cubs 9-4. Machado had two sacrifice flies before triggering a three-run eighth with a leadoff homer -- after Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo dropped his foul popup for an error -- against Chicago reliever Cory Abbott.

Tennis-Djokovic through after huge scare as Musetti retires

World number one Novak Djokovic survived a huge scare as he fought back from two sets down against teenager Lorenzo Musetti to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday after his Italian opponent retired with cramps in the fifth set. Top seed Djokovic was outplayed by an inspired Musetti as he lost two tiebreaks, but the match then changed dramatically as the Serb fought back to 6-7(7) 6-7(2) 6-1 6-0 4-0 before progressing to the last eight in Paris for the 15th time.

MLB opposes business group's demand to return baseball All-Star Game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball on Monday opposed a demand by a conservative small business group that it return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after moving the game in response to Georgia's restrictive new voting law. MLB and Commissioner Rob Manfred accused the Job Creators Network of "political theatrics" in filing a $1 billion lawsuit over their decision to move the July 13 game to Denver's Coors Field from Truist Park outside Atlanta.

Knicks' Tom Thibodeau named NBA Coach of the Year

The New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau was announced as the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year on Monday. It is the second such honor for Thibodeau, who also was named the league's top coach during the 2010-11 season with the Chicago Bulls. He is the first coach to win the award in his first season with two separate franchises.

Top Japanese virologist warns of risks of Tokyo Games during pandemic-paper

A top Japanese virologist and government adviser has said there was a risk of spreading COVID-19 infections during the Tokyo Olympics, the Times of London reported on Tuesday, the latest high-profile warning about the global sporting showpiece.

Tohoku University professor Hiroshi Oshitani was an architect of Japan's "Three Cs” approach to the pandemic, which advises avoiding closed spaces, crowds and close contact situations.

Tennis-Merciless Nadal marches into French Open quarter-finals

Claycourt king Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start and issues with the stadium lights to subdue Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 6-0 on Monday and book a place in the French Open quarter-finals. The Spanish defending champion, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man to win 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris.

Tennis-Osaka withdraws from pre-Wimbledon event in Berlin

Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week's Berlin WTA 5000 grasscourt tournament on Monday, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion's participation at Wimbledon later this month. The decision comes after Japanese world number two Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds.

NBCUniversal to air 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage, as pandemic worries continue

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Monday it will air an "unprecedented" 7,000 hours of coverage for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics across its multiple television networks and streaming platform Peacock, even as most Japanese citizens continue to oppose holding the Games during the pandemic. The Olympics, which have already been postponed by a year, are a marquee event for NBCUniversal to attract eyeballs, advertiser dollars and promote Peacock at a time when viewers are watching less live TV. The media company paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032.

