WTC final: Richard Illingworth, Michael Gough named on-field umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 08-06-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 13:56 IST
Richard Illingworth. Image Credit: ANI
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton from June 18 to 22. Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees will oversee the proceedings while Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires will be the on-field officials for the match.

Richard Kettleborough, also a member of the elite panel, will be the TV umpire, and Alex Wharf of the ICC International Panel of Umpires will be the fourth official. "We are pleased to announce an experienced team of match officials for the final of the World Test Championship," said ICC Senior Manager -- Umpires and Referees, Adrian Griffith

"It has not been an easy time with the pandemic, but we are fortunate to have a group of officials at the top of their field who have been consistent over the years in this momentous fixture. We wish them all the very best," he added. The New Zealand team after the second Test against England will transit from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)

