Left Menu

Ollie Robinson should and will play against India, says Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has dealt with pacer Ollie Robinson's situation in a fair way.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-06-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 14:53 IST
Ollie Robinson should and will play against India, says Vaughan
England pacer Ollie Robinson (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has dealt with pacer Ollie Robinson's situation in a fair way. Robinson was on Sunday suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following the tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

Vaughan, however, backed Robinson to make a comeback and said the pacer will and should play against India. "I think the ECB have dealt with the Ollie Robinson situation in a fair way .. many will disagree .. but hearing some say he should never play again is utterly ridiculous .. he will play against India & should," Vaughan tweeted.

On the other hand, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sports Minister Olivier Dowden criticised the ECB for suspending Robinson from international cricket over his tweets which were sent out by him during his teenage days. "The Prime Minister is supportive of the comments from Oliver Dowden that he made via tweet this morning. As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago [sic] written by someone as a teenager, for which they have rightly apologised," ESPNCricinfo quoted Johnson's official spokesperson as saying.

Earlier, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also said that he felt genuinely "sorry" for Robinson following his suspension by ECB at the end of the first Test against New Zealand at the Lord's Meanwhile, one more cricketer from the England team has come under the scanner for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter post pacer Robinson's suspension for a similar reason.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Wisden.com published the old tweets from another unnamed cricketer within the current England set-up. The report further states that the cricketer was aged less than 16 at the time he posted the tweets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021