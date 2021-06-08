Soccer-Osasuna midfielder Moncayola signs 10-year deal

La Liga side Osasuna on Tuesday announced that midfielder Jon Moncayola has signed a new 10-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old, who came through the club's youth setup, made 41 appearances for Osasuna last season and also featured in all three of Spain's Under-21 group stage fixtures at the European Championship in March. He missed this month's knockout stages due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Osasuna also confirmed that his release clause will be 22 million euros ($26.78 million) for the next two seasons, before being reduced to 20 million for the eight following campaigns. If the club are relegated to the Segunda, it goes down to eight million euros.

While unusual, these kind of long-term contracts are not unheard of in Spain. Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez signed a nine-year deal in 2017, while that same year Andres Iniesta was given a 'lifetime' contract by Barcelona. ($1 = 0.8215 euros)

