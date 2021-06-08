Hasan Ali, Jayawickrama, Mushfiqur nominated for ICC monthly honours

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim were on Tuesday nominated for the ICC men's Player of the Month award for May.

Besides, the ICC also nominated Kathryn Bryce of Scotland and Irish duo of Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul for Women's Player of the Month honours.

Advertisement

Ali played two Tests against Zimbabwe where he took a total of 14 wickets, while from Sri Lanka's camp, debutant Jayawickrama played one Test against Bangladesh and took a total of 11 wickets at 16.11.

Jayawickrama bowled Sri Lanka to victory in the second Test against Bangladesh with the best match figures by any Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. He helped his team win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second ODI.

Among women, all-rounder Bryce is the first player from Scotland, male, or female, to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the rankings released recently.

She played four T20Is against Ireland where she scored 96 runs and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.76.

Ireland's Lewis also played four T20Is against Scotland where she scored 116 runs at 29.00 with a strike rate of 116.00. She became the leading run-scorer in the series between Ireland and Scotland, with innings of 47 in the second match and 49 in the fourth.

Her compatriot Paul took nine wickets at 4.44 with an economy rate of 4.44 against Scotland and became the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series between Ireland and Scotland.

The three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month), the ICC said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)