US defender Mark McKenzie targeted with online racial abuse
The posting included an example of the abuse.The 22-year-old McKenzie, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jess Coronas goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute.
- Country:
- United States
United States defender Mark McKenzie was subjected to racial abuse on social media following his team's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League final.
''The amount of racial abuse and personal attacks on myself and family from 'supporters' and 'nonsupporters' just ain't it,'' McKenzie, who is Black, wrote on his Instagram Stories late Monday. The posting included an example of the abuse.
The 22-year-old McKenzie, who plays for Genk in Belgium, had a giveaway Sunday night that led to Jesús Corona's goal for Mexico after only 63 seconds and was whistled for a handball in the 119th minute. Ethan Horvath then saved the penalty to preserve the win. McKenzie joined Genk from the MLS' Philadelphia Union in January.
Sunday's match in Denver was paused for about three minutes in second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory fan chants. AP KHS KHS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray
Belgium wants "severe" response from EU over Belarus forced landing
Belgium says new sanctions on Belarus should be "swift and severe"
Soccer-Top-ranked Belgium have best chance of first major trophy
Soccer-In-form Tielemans’ time is nigh as Belgium’s talisman