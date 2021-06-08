Left Menu

Coe urges persuading Japan that Tokyo Olympics will be safe

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:08 IST
Coe urges persuading Japan that Tokyo Olympics will be safe
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Olympic sports must do more to persuade Japanese people about how much work they have done to organize a safe Tokyo Games, athletics leader Sebastian Coe said on Tuesday.

Public opinion in Japan consistently maintains canceling the Olympics that open on July 23. This is despite sports bodies working thousands of hours to create health protocols and ''understanding the nature of the challenge,'' World Athletics president Coe told a meeting of Summer Games sports officials.

''It does in large part seem to be the best kept secret in Japan'' Coe said of expertise gained organizing events during the COVID-19 pandemic by 33 sports on the Tokyo program.

Olympic officials are getting daily reports of public opposition to the Olympics from the host country, Coe indicated.

With around 11,000 athletes and thousands of more coaches, judges, team officials, and media due in Tokyo for the games, all must comply with strict rules on testing, transport, and contact with other people to keep the Olympics safe.

Coe, a two-time Olympic champion runner, and former British lawmaker, said he had ''never known an event with so much forethought put into the safety of all those involved.'' That message should be better communicated in Japan, he said.

''It is really important that in the lead-up to the games — and it probably, if we're being honest, should have been done earlier — that there needs to be a far greater recognition about the work that has been undertaken,'' Coe told members of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations in an online meeting.

''That would go some way to at least making some of the research polling that we wake up to each morning a little more benign.'' ASOIF president Francesco Ricci Bitti acknowledged public opinion was ''the only concern'' ahead of an Olympics widely praised as among the best ever prepared on the sports side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021