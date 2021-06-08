Left Menu

Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 18:42 IST
Refugee team of 29 athletes picked for Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • Japan

The refugee team for the Tokyo Olympics has 29 athletes competing in 12 sports.

The team selected by the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday was drawn from 55 athletes who fled their home countries and got scholarships to train for the games in a new home country.

The 29 -- a rise from 10 in the inaugural refugee team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics -- are originally from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Congo, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela.

They will compete in swimming, athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, judo, karate, shooting, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling.

''You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms.'' IOC president Thomas Bach told the athletes when announcing their selection, adding they would ''send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world.'' The team will be managed in Tokyo by officials from the IOC and the United Nations' Geneva-based refugee agency, the UNHCR. ''Surviving war, persecution and the anxiety of exile already makes them extraordinary people,'' UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi said in a statement, ''but the fact that they now also excel as athletes on the world stage fills me with immense pride.'' The refugee athletes will compete against 206 national teams with identifier EOR, for the French acronym of the team name. The Tokyo Olympics are from July 23-Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021