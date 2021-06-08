Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus Women appoint former Arsenal boss Montemurro as manager

Juventus Women have named former Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro as their new head coach, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday. Montemurro confirmed his departure from Arsenal in March and left the club in May after leading them to a third-placed finish in the 2020-21 Women's Super League (WSL) season. The 51-year-old Australian joined the north London side from Melbourne City in November 2017.

The 51-year-old Australian joined the north London side from Melbourne City in November 2017. He steered Arsenal to the WSL title in 2019 - their first in seven years - and also guided them to Continental Cup success in 2018 during his tenure. Montemurro will take charge of the Italian side from July 1.

Juventus, founded in 2017, won all 22 of their games in Serie A this season and retained the league title, but they were eliminated from the Champions League by Olympique Lyonnais in the round of 32.

