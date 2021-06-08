Left Menu

Odisha FC sign defender Lalruatthara

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:00 IST
Odisha FC has completed the signing of 26-year-old defender Lalruatthara ahead of the eighth season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Indian defender has penned a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side with an option to extend it by a year, it said in a statement.

Lalruatthara earlier played with the Kerala Blasters in the ISL. He had started his professional career with Aizawl FC in 2015 and was a part of their I-League title-winning side.

''I am looking forward to playing with some familiar faces and as a team, to take Odisha FC to new heights,'' Lalruatthara said.

