Soccer-Defoe extends Rangers stay to become player-coach

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers for the 2021-22 season as he moves into a player-coach role under Steven Gerrard, the Scottish champions said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:31 IST
Former England striker Jermain Defoe has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers for the 2021-22 season as he moves into a player-coach role under Steven Gerrard, the Scottish champions said on Tuesday. Defoe has scored 32 goals in 72 appearances for Rangers since joining them in January 2019 and played an influential role on and off the pitch during their Premiership title triumph last season.

After claiming his first league winners' medal at the age of 38, Defoe has decided to delay hanging up his boots and help the club retain the title alongside former England team mate Gerrard. "I am absolutely delighted to be retaining the services of Jermain both as a player, and now also as a coach," Gerrard said in a club statement.

"It is well-documented the relationship I have with him, having known him for so many years, and I am thrilled that he is going to be passing on his amazing experience and professionalism to the attacking players throughout the club."

