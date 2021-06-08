India might have 2 flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics: IOA chief Batra
- Country:
- India
In a first, India might have two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to ensure ''gender parity'', Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra told PTI on Tuesday.
The names will be revealed ''soon'', Batra said.
''It's not yet decided. The matter is still in consultation stage but there is a possibility that this year there would be two flag-bearers -- one male and one female for gender parity,'' Batra said.
The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
87,055 Indians returned from Singapore as part of Vande Bharat flights since last year
India's Mylab can ramp up COVID-19 test production to 100 mln units per week -CEO
Realme X7 Max 5G India launch happening on 31st May
Pakistan asks 12 Indian High Commission officials and families to quarantine after positive case in embassy
With 4,454 new fatalities, India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 3-lakh mark