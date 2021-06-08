Left Menu

India might have 2 flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics: IOA chief Batra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 20:31 IST
India might have 2 flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics: IOA chief Batra
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, India might have two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to ensure ''gender parity'', Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra told PTI on Tuesday.

The names will be revealed ''soon'', Batra said.

''It's not yet decided. The matter is still in consultation stage but there is a possibility that this year there would be two flag-bearers -- one male and one female for gender parity,'' Batra said.

The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021