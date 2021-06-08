The following are the top stories at 2100 hours.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-WTC-BREAK Addressing Mental Fatigue: Indian players to get three-week break between WTC and England series London, Jun 8 (PTI) The Indian team management has decided to give a three-week break to its players after the World Test Championship final in a bid to address the mental fatigue that might be triggered by lengthy spells in a bio-bubble.

SPO-OLY-IND-LD FLAGBEARER India might have 2 flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics: IOA chief Batra (Eds: Updates with fresh inputs) New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) In a first, India might have two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to ensure ''gender parity'', Indian Olympic Association chief Narinder Batra told PTI on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-IND-CHHETRI-COMMENTS We'll talk about my goals in 10 years' time: Chhetri after surpassing Messi Doha, Jun 8 (PTI) Sunil Chhetri has never liked counting his goals and he prefers to keep it that way even after surpassing the great Lionel Messi as the second highest scorer in international football.

SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI-RECORD Chhetri overtakes Messi, one goal away from entering all-time top-10 Doha, Jun 8 (PTI) Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri has surpassed Argentina's global superstar Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goal-scorer with 74 strikes, adding another feather to his illustrious career.

SPO-SHOOT-OLY-BHAKER Ahead of Olympics it cannot get better than this, says Manu Bhaker on Croatia tour By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) One of India's strongest Olympic medal hopes, ace shooter Manu Bhaker feels preparations ''cannot get better'' than the ongoing training-cum-competition tour of Croatia as she works on her consistency ahead of the Tokyo Games.

SPO-SWIM-IND-OLY-QUALIFIERS Indian swimmers cleared for Olympic qualifying events in Serbia and Rome Ahmedabad, Jun 8 (PTI) A three-member Indian swimming team, including Srihari Nataraj, will leave for Serbia on Tuesday night to compete in the Belgrade Trophy, a FINA-accredited Olympic qualifying event. SPO-WREST-POLAND-DEEPAK Deepak Punia pulls out of Poland Open due to hand injury Warsaw, Jun 8 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian wrestler Deepak Punia on Tuesday pulled out of the Poland Open here to avoid aggravating his left-hand injury that he carried into the last Ranking Series event before the Tokyo Games.

SPO-BAD-OLY-BAI-IOA BAI writes to IOA to allow 4 coaches including Gopi for Olympic-bound shuttlers New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for sanction of four travelling coaches, including chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, and two physios to travel with the Indian badminton contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-FOOT-EB-FIFA-TRANSFER FIFA transfer ban for East Bengal, Kerala Blasters Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) World football governing body FIFA has banned Indian Super League clubs East Bengal and Kerala Blasters from signing any new players in the transfer window because of non-payment of dues to former recruits.

SPO-CRI-ECB-RACISM One more England player under scanner for racist tweet in teenage: Report London, Jun 8 (PTI) One more current England player is being investigated by the country's cricket board for his allegedly racist remarks on Twitter as a teenager after Ollie Robinson was suspended for similar conduct.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON-ROBINSON England team has accepted Robinson's apology, he has got full support: Anderson London, Jun 8 (PTI) Veteran England pacer James Anderson says the team has unanimously accepted Ollie Robinson's apology for posting racist and sexist tweets as a teenager nine years ago and the suspended pacer has full support of the side.

SPO-CRI-LANKA-CONTRACT SLC and cricketers reach temporary truce, salvage England tour Colombo, Jun 8 (PTI) The Sri Lankan cricketers have agreed to compete against England on a tour-specific contract but would not sign the annual contracts unless governing body SLC explains the evaluation process.

SPO-SHOOT-NRAI-COACHES To ''avoid confusion'' ahead of Olympics, NRAI tells coaches to communicate through ''proper channel'' New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Seeking a seamless Olympic build-up, the National Rifle Association of India is learnt to have asked its coaches to exercise discretion and use ''proper channel'' while speaking to the media to avoid any communication breakdown ahead of the Games.

SPO-HOCK-PATHAK Will settle for nothing less than a medal in Tokyo, says goalkeeper Pathak Bengaluru, Jun 8 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team has progressed immensely in the last few years and would settle for nothing less than a podium finish at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak said on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARD Hasan Ali, Jayawickrama, Mushfiqur nominated for ICC monthly honours Dubai, Jun 8 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, Sri Lankan spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim were on Tuesday nominated for the ICC men's Player of the Month award for May.

SPO-CRI-AUS-SQUAD COVID-19 impact: CA adds six players to preliminary squad for upcoming tours of WI and Bangladesh Melbourne, Jun 8 (PTI) Concerned that top players might opt out of the limited overs tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh due to ''bubble fatigue'', Cricket Australia has added six more cricketers to its preliminary squad for the upcoming assignments, beginning July 10.

SPO-FOOT-DAY-CHHETRI If you give a chance to Chhetri, he will take that: Bangladesh coach Day Doha, Jun 8 (PTI) Talismanic Sunil Chhetri won't miss if you give him the opportunity to score, says Bangladesh coach Jamie Day after the Indian captain led his side to a 2-0 win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying contest.

