Germany drops quarantine requirement for Euro 2020 workers

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:38 IST
Germany is removing quarantine requirements for people arriving from abroad to work at the European Championship.

The government will approve the exemption for everyone accredited by tournament organizers, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

''The European Championship is a major sporting event that the whole world will be watching, and Germany will do its part in its success,'' interior minister Horst Seehofer said.

The exemption is likely to be particularly relevant for people traveling from the United Kingdom, the only country in Europe currently on a German list of “virus variant areas.” All arrivals from such areas are required to spend 14 days in quarantine, and airlines and others are restricted to transporting German citizens and residents.

Those restrictions will be dropped for Euro 2020 participants. But the Interior Ministry said the visitors will still have to abide by rules that include daily testing. The exemption will last until July 28.

''We have good experience with the hygiene concept in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League, as well as in other sports. We’re sending our Olympians to Tokyo. We will also organize the European Championship for the teams to ensure protection from infection,'' Seehofer said.

Munich is one of the venues for Euro 2020, which opens on Friday.

