Left Menu

Soccer-England's blonde Foden hopes to bring a bit of Gazza to Euros

England midfielder Phil Foden is happy for his playing style to be compared with Paul Gascoigne's but said his new blonde hairstyle for the European Championship was not inspired by the national team's former great.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 21:44 IST
Soccer-England's blonde Foden hopes to bring a bit of Gazza to Euros

England midfielder Phil Foden is happy for his playing style to be compared with Paul Gascoigne's but said his new blonde hairstyle for the European Championship was not inspired by the national team's former great. Manchester City youngster Foden, who has been named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the Euros, caused a stir on social media when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair blonde, just as 'Gazza' did for Euro '96.

Explaining his latest fashion experiment, Foden told reporters: "I've had the same haircut for ages now. I thought I'd try something new. "I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem, it was my own thing and people have turned it into something else."

Foden was born four years after Euro 96 took place but fondly remembers watching TV highlights of midfielder Gascoigne helping England reach the semi-finals on home soil and establishing himself as one of the fans' favourites. "An unbelievable player, the full nation knows what he means to the country and what he did," Foden said.

"It wouldn't be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch. I've dyed it now so it's got to stay around, not going away any time soon." Gareth Southgate's England side open their Group D campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021