Soccer-England's blonde Foden hopes to bring a bit of Gazza to Euros

England midfielder Phil Foden is happy for his playing style to be compared with Paul Gascoigne's but said his new blonde hairstyle for the European Championship was not inspired by the national team's former great. Manchester City youngster Foden, who has been named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the Euros, caused a stir on social media when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair blonde, just as 'Gazza' did for Euro '96.

Explaining his latest fashion experiment, Foden told reporters: "I've had the same haircut for ages now. I thought I'd try something new. "I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem, it was my own thing and people have turned it into something else."

Foden was born four years after Euro 96 took place but fondly remembers watching TV highlights of midfielder Gascoigne helping England reach the semi-finals on home soil and establishing himself as one of the fans' favourites. "An unbelievable player, the full nation knows what he means to the country and what he did," Foden said.

"It wouldn't be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch. I've dyed it now so it's got to stay around, not going away any time soon." Gareth Southgate's England side open their Group D campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.

