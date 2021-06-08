Left Menu

Milkha Singh's health much better, his oxygen saturation normal: PGIMER Director

Track legend Milkha Singh's health is much better and his oxygen saturation is also normal, said Jagat Ram, the Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:12 IST
Milkha Singh's health much better, his oxygen saturation normal: PGIMER Director
Former India sprinter Milkha Singh (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Track legend Milkha Singh's health is much better and his oxygen saturation is also normal, said Jagat Ram, the Director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). "Milkha Singh was admitted to PGIMER, Chandigarh on June 3. His health is much better now. His oxygen saturation is normal," Ram told ANI.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday last week. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER. Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

 Canada
3
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
4
Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia to U.S. -Lift sanctions on space sector or we'll exit space station

Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021